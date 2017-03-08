NASA highlights women in STEM with a virtual field trip

The commemorative partnership also marks the first time Google Expeditions has visited the space agency for a VR-based career day. Because the expeditions are designed for classrooms, users will need the Google Expeditions app loaded on their iOS or Android device and a Google Cardboard kit (or compatible viewer) to follow along. (You can also explore on your own in "Lead" mode.) In addition to the Women's Day field trips, NASA also contributed three other Google Expeditions: a 3D tour of the International Space Station, a ride-along on the Juno mission to Jupiter and views from the surface of Mars.