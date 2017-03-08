Nintendo sorta cares about getting Netflix on the Switch

Nintendo is currently talking to the usual suspects like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, and it's inevitable that those apps wind up on the Switch. Then again, Fils-Aime's approach is typical of Nintendo's overall approach, since access to those services aren't "differentiators." After all, you can access Netflix on pretty much every device in your home and/or pocket, it's not as if you're really missing out if it's not on the Switch.

Fils-Aime also defended the Switch's launch titles, which basically amounted to, uh, Zelda, saying that the list of games currently in development will motivate people to buy the console. In addition, he says that the Switch will be a welcoming home for games from independent studios. It's these ties that, the executive claims "will help make Nintendo Switch into a long-term success."