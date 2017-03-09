Snapchat's politics show is coming back for a second season

Last year, the show informed its mostly young viewers on basics about the nomination process and more in-depth coverage about field organization, debates and more. Hamby also talked about issues important to millennials like student debt and income inequality, and interviewed President Obama, Paul Ryan, Hillary Clinton and other key figures. In the inaugural broadcast, he presciently ended the show by saying "Welcome to 2016. Things are about to get really weird. Good luck America."

In the first episode this season, Hamby will interview Democrat Cory Booker and Republican Steve Daines, Senators who both use Snapchat. Upcoming episodes will feature chats with Republican Senator John McCain, Senator Bernie Sanders and Pod Save America co-host Jon Favreau.

Snapchat used Good Luck America to develop techniques for TV news-style reporting adapted for its unique vertical platform. It shared many of those techniques with partners like Disney, which is producing a Snapchat "Aftershow" for The Bachelor. Snap recently went public, earning its founder Evan Spiegal some $850 million, and sees broadcast and media streaming as a key strategy to generate ad revenue.