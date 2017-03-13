Bloody sci-fi shooter 'Strafe' lands on PS4 and PC in May

This is actually a delay from Strafe's original release date of March 28th. The studio building Strafe, Pixel Titans, says the game just needs a little more time in the (pixelated, alien-packed, bloody) oven.

"We are incredibly close to being done with the game!" Pixel Titans writes in a Kickstarter update. "We're cramming the last few secrets in, working on gun polish and game balance, but that doesn't leave us with enough time for the level of polish and optimization we want so we are delaying the game for just over a month to May 9th. ...We will have post-release support but Strafe is not an early access game so we want to make sure it plays great out of the gate."

STRAFE® will be in the oven a little longer so that the middle isn't soggy. We will release May 9th on PC, MAC & PS4. pic.twitter.com/LSbhLvFRCE — STRAFE® (@STRAFEgame) March 13, 2017

Strafe is a rapid-fire, single-player, first-person shooter built with roguelike mechanics, meaning once you die, you start all the way at the beginning. However, procedural generation makes the game different every time you load it up. It's a streamlined kind of FPS, with ammo drops and weapon-upgrade machines strategically positioned throughout the levels. Plus, whenever you kill a space beast, its blood and guts remain on the ground -- or floors, or ceiling -- so you always know whether you've cleared a room. So thoughtful.

Pixel Titans raised $207,847 on Kickstarter in 2015 to develop Strafe, meaning there are at least 4,953 people patiently waiting for the game to come out. We're pretty excited about it, too -- so make that 4,954.