'Full Throttle Remastered' will tear up the road this April

It's been almost a year and a half since Double Fine announced it was giving Tim Schafer's classic motorcycle adventure game an HD makeover, but title is finally almost ready. Today, the company announced that Full Throttle Remastered will be available on PS4, PS Vita and PC on April 18th. Its been a long wait, but for fans of the classic game, it could be worth it. At GDC earlier this month, Schafer described the remake as a sort of preservation project -- detailing the painstaking lengths the team went to recreate all of the game's graphics in HD quality, and the gold mine it found in the original reel-to-reel voiceover tapes.