Lowe's is using AR and VR to make how-to easier

More than just AR, the company is utilizing virtual reality to help people as well. It's taking the existing Tango-powered Holoroom and upping the ante with "Holoroom How-To" which, as its name suggests, teaches folks how to go about various home improvement projects, using an HTC Vive

One example is showing trepidatious customers what it'll be like to tile a shower without actually getting their hands dirty. "From mixing the mortar to laying the pattern, the simulation walks the user through each step of the process," the press release reads.

So far, the franchise says that its limited tests have been successful at boosting customers' confidence at tackling do-it-yourself projects, well, themselves. In the video below, Kyle Nel, executive director of Lowe's Innovation Labs, says that versus someone who only watched a YouTube how-to video, customers who went through the Holoroom How-To program had 36 percent better recall of the skills they learned. "People learn by doing," he says. "It's just how we're built."

The next step is analyzing feedback from this larger test pool before potentially adding the tech to more stores. If you're in Framingham, Massachusetts you can check out the latest version of Holoroom right now. Lowe's says that customers in Burlington, Canada and Beloeil, Quebec will be able to demo the VR experience over the next "several weeks." Perhaps even more than gaming, this type of implementation for VR will show mainstream users exactly what the medium is capable of -- especially when it can save them some money and frustration.