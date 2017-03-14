Netflix will help finish Orson Welles' last film

The film, which pokes fun at an avantgarde director who plans a comeback, was mainly held back by shifting movie rights and the resulting changes in creative priorities. No one agreed on how to finish it, to put it bluntly. Things didn't start truly moving until 2014, when Bogdanovich, Marshall and Rymsza bought the rights to the footage. While they didn't get very far with a crowdfunding campaign to finish the movie on their own terms, that's when Netflix came in to save the day.

There's no mention of a release date for Other Side, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Rymsza tells the New York Times that Netflix saves his team from having to rush the effort. And regardless of when the title comes out, it could prove to be a useful experiment for Netflix. Most of its larger deals for classic content involve reboots or follow-ups. This wouldn't just gauge the market for offering other big-name vintage movies -- it could raise the possibility of snapping up all kinds of productions that wouldn't otherwise get a second chance.