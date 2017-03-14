Warner Bros. is reportedly considering a 'The Matrix' relaunch

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that the studio wants to "create a writers' room of scribes" to come up with ideas for a relaunch, and there's no word on whether the Wachowskis, who wrote and directed the original movies, would be involved.

The final movie in the series, The Matrix Revolutions, came out in 2003, and a lot has changed in science fiction, movie viewing and special effects since then. Now, even "bullet time" is obtainable enough that it's used for real-time sports highlights. The Matrix was the first movie I bought on a DVD, and if physical media is truly on its way out, maybe another movie in the series could be the last.