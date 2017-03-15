Twitter hopes you want to watch live lacrosse

Good news -- Twitter has landed another sports streaming deal! Only... it's probably not what you were expecting. The social network has scored the rights to stream National Lacrosse League games for the 2017 and 2018 seasons in the US and Canada. The arrangement will offer you one game per week as well as playoff games and the Champion Cup series. The first game takes place March 17th at 7:30PM Eastern, when Colorado visits Toronto.
The deal may have you scratching your head at first. Wouldn't Twitter want to focus on baseball, hockey and other more popular sports? It no doubt wants those deals, but this helps it corner an underserved market. As Variety explains, the NLL doesn't have a national TV broadcast deal. There's a real chance this is your only way to watch top-tier lacrosse without visiting an arena or subscribing to the league's internet-only service. Even though there will only be small crowd tuning into lacrosse each week, that group is unlikely to head anywhere else.