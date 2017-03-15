Twitter hopes you want to watch live lacrosse

The deal may have you scratching your head at first. Wouldn't Twitter want to focus on baseball, hockey and other more popular sports? It no doubt wants those deals, but this helps it corner an underserved market. As Variety explains, the NLL doesn't have a national TV broadcast deal. There's a real chance this is your only way to watch top-tier lacrosse without visiting an arena or subscribing to the league's internet-only service. Even though there will only be small crowd tuning into lacrosse each week, that group is unlikely to head anywhere else.