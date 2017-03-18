Marine Corps guidelines now ban online sexual harassment

It's far from certain that this will lead to more disciplinary action. Sexual harassment in the military certainly hasn't been limited to Facebook groups, and curbing the activity may require a broader cultural shift where women infantry are no longer considered novelties. The Corps will also have to prove that it's willing to enforce these guidelines when there are isolated incidents, not just publicly humiliating scandals.

However, the newer rule set will at least give prosecutors more ammo when pursuing a case. It might also serve as a deterrent if Marines get sufficient education on the policy. And it won't be surprising if this language spreads to other military branches worried that they may run into similar trouble.