AT&T gives new DirecTV Now subscribers a year of HBO

AT&T is determined to build early momentum for DirecTV Now, and it just found another way to sweeten the pot. The telecom has launched a promo that gives you a year of HBO access if you sign up for Now's "Go Big" or "Gotta Have It" packages as a new customer by March 30th. And that's in addition to an existing deal that gives you a free Apple TV if you pre-pay for 3 months of service in a similar timeframe. It's not the most tempting deal, but it might be enough to bring you over if you like HBO and want to save a bit of cash versus alternative services.