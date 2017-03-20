Disney shows how you catch a real ball in VR

Even in its early form, the system is both effective and flexible. Testers had little trouble catching the ball in a conventional way, where they only saw where the ball was at any given moment, but they could also catch it when they were shown either the trajectory or a predicted target area.

There are no immediate plans to put this into software you can use, but you can spot the practical applications from a mile away. You could build VR apps where catching and throwing are not only more realistic, but easier for those without keen instincts. A catching game could teach rookies how to anticipate the ball's path, rather than expecting them to learn through trial and error. While there would be limits to this (you wouldn't want to have VR players whipping fastballs), it would expand the range of possible VR activities.