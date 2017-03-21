Apple doubles the storage of the iPhone SE and iPad Mini 4

The new, limited-edition red iPhone 7/7 Plus and upgraded 9.7-inch iPad aren't the only things Apple has to share today. The company is also increasing the storage across all iPhone SE and iPad Mini 4 configurations. The lowest-capacity 4-inch iPhone SE is now 32GB, up from 16GB, and the 64GB model has been scrapped in favor of a 128GB version. Basically, Apple has doubled the storage and finally killed off the last 16GB iPhone, but good news: The prices haven't changed. The new 32GB iPhone SE costs $399/£379 (the same price as the old 16GB device), while the 128GB model comes in at $499/£479. Both will go on sale this Friday, March 24th.
For the iPad Mini 4, Apple has simply done away with the 32GB and 64GB models, introducing a new, lone 128GB config. You're getting an even better deal here, since you're only expected to pay as much as the 32GB was worth for quadruple the storage -- though it makes sense customers should get more bang for their buck since the internals of the Mini 4 are lagging behind Apple's other iPads. The 128GB tablet goes on sale today for $399/£419 for the WiFi-only model, and $529/£549 if you add LTE connectivity.