Watch Samsung's Galaxy S8 livestream right here at 11AM ET

It's that time of the year again: Samsung is holding an event to unveil its latest and (hopefully) greatest Galaxy S phone, and it wants you to tune in. Visit this post at 11AM and you can watch a livestream of Samsung's big Unpacked gathering as it happens. You likely already know that the much-anticipated Galaxy S8 will be the star of the show -- there have been enough leaks and pre-event announcements to give you a good idea of what to expect from the giant-screened handset. Samsung has a history of unveiling additional gadgets and software, however, so don't be shocked if there's more to the story than what you've seen so far. And if you want our own take on proceedings (or just can't stream), you can always check out our live blog to get the full scoop.

Click here to catch all the latest news from Samsung's Galaxy S8 launch event!