'Archer' mobile game asks you to break out your printer

It'll seem more than a little odd at first blush, and it's hard to say how well this will work when Archer resumes on April 5th. But to the creators, it's just a logical extension of what they've been doing so far. Executive producer Matt Thompson tells Uproxx that his team wanted to up the ante on the previous two seasons, which offered digital rewards (a website and a 3D printer file) for fans willing to look closely at every scene. Now, you're not constructing prizes so much as you are an entirely distinct narrative. While the printer element may be a throwback for some people, it only makes sense if you're an avid viewer hoping for a souvenir at the end of the season.