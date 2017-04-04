Twitch starts selling the games it streams

We already new Twitch planned to start selling its viewers a selection of PC games directly through the streaming site. Starting today, the service allows users to purchase a variety of different titles from the site while watching related streams. Over the next week, around 50 games and various add-ons will be available to purchase mid-stream, including Ubisoft's recent big hitters -- For Honor and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

As well as simply selling their games at full price, developers can also use the service to award fans with special offers for watching streams at certain times. It's not just developers who will benefit from selling games, however, with partnered Twitch streamers also set to earn 5% of sales generated through their channels.