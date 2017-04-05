Early adopters can grab the Windows 10 Creators Update now

We've already explained a lot of the new features coming in the Windows 10 Creators update, but maybe you don't want to wait until April 11th. Starting today, the new Game Mode, Paint 3D and friendlier auto-update scheduling are easily obtainable before it's released through Windows Update. Just download Microsoft's Update Assistant located here, and it will begin the process of downloading and installing Windows 10's newest major addition.
It's a healthy in-between waiting for the official release date and dealing with the Insider program's frequently-updated test builds. Also, any developers out there can get the freshest version of the SDK to make use of those new features by clicking here.