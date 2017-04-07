'Inside' wins big at the 2017 BAFTA Games Awards

The annual BAFTA game awards were held at London's Tobacco Dock last night, celebrating the best software and creative, talented individuals from 2016. Playdead's quiet, thought-provoking Inside was easily the most successful, picking up the awards for artistic achievement, game design, narrative and original property. Fellow indie Firewatch picked up best debut game, while Virginia was recognised for its music and That Dragon, Cancer won the Game Innovation category. Four-player frenzy Overcooked also had a good evening, winning the best family and British game awards.
In the "triple-A" sphere, Overwatch won the multiplayer category and The Last Guardian snagged the audio achievement award. The coveted 'best game' trophy was given to Uncharted 4, pipping fellow nominees Firewatch, Inside, Stardew Valley, Overwatch and Titanfall 2. For a full breakdown of the winners, check out the list on the BAFTA website.