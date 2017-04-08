White House hires Lyft manager for a key transportation role

While Kan spent some time in the private sector before Lyft (he previously led strategy at the biotech startup GenapSys, for example), he was also a policy advisor to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and the lead economist for the Senate Republicans' Policy Committee. It would have been slightly surprising if he didn't return to Republican politics at some point. His transportation background (he's also on Amtrak's board) just dictate the kind of position he takes, assuming he's confirmed.

For its part, Lyft will only comment that it valued Kan and wishes him "luck in whatever path he chooses." Like most companies, it's not about to wade into the politics of its employees unless it becomes an issue for the larger organization (hi Facebook) -- and that's not happening here.