Twitter @support's test bot will handle your complaints

Unfortunately, the bot is still in its very early experimental stages and not available for everyone yet. A company spokesperson confirmed the trial period and told us:

"We're testing a new @Support DM tool to make it easier for people to get help with certain support issues, directly on Twitter. This is a very early test and will be limited in scope for the time being."

It's not a huge loss at this point, though: it can barely do anything other than redirect you to Twitter's website to fill out forms. Buzzfeed says the company will gather data from the test period and will tweak the bot accordingly.

Even in its current barebones form, the feature can help assuage Twitter's huge troll problem more than a change in default profile pictures can. Its abuse section is the most robust among the five available, and it has the potential to help a lot of users if Twitter continues to build it up.

[Image credit: Buzzfeed News]