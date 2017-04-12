WD's G-Drive USB-C adds storage and power to your laptop

The G-Drive USB-C has a max transfer rate of 195 MB/s, so it should handle 1080p and compressed 4K video. It's also compatible with Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB 3.0 or USB 2.0 devices, and comes with both USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables. It can easily be reformatted to work on Windows, Western Digital said in a press release.

The drive is up for pre-order in the US at $200, $350 and $450 for the 4TB, 8TB and 10TB drives, respectively, and will start shipping later this quarter at retailers around the world. That's a lot, but considering the price of USB-C adapters (up to $70 at the Apple Store), it could easily be worth it for MacBook owners who need storage and power at the same time.