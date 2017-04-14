Komodo Dragons may hold the key to fighting infections

The hope is to use the lab-designed peptide, DRGN-1, as a topical antibiotic. "DRGN-1 exhibited promising antimicrobial and anti-biofilm properties," the paper reads. "Moreover, the DRGN-1 peptide significantly promoted wound healing in vitro and in vivo, in both uninfected and mixed biofilm infected wounds."

In their experiments, the scientists saw that DRGN-1-treated sores experienced "accelerated skin wound closure and healing." What's more, it culled the amount of bacteria in the wounds of infected mice. We're likely to hear a lot more about DRGN-1 in the future as the recent experiments only tested a third of the pathogens known to infect wounds.

It's something I'm personally fully in support of. I mean, aside from going to Finland and burning down a church, healing yourself with a synthetic Komodo Dragon blood derivative is about the most metal thing you can do.