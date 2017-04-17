Origin's first budget gaming laptop costs less than a grand

Other specs include an Intel Core i7-7700HQ "Kaby Lake" CPU (the same in last year's model, unfortunately), or i5-7300HQ and i3-7100H models if your budget can't support that. You can also get up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 6TB of storage, including M.2 SSD support, an RGB backlit keyboard and an "optional custom automotive finish paint to any color or design of choice," Origin says.

That price will go way up depending on the options, of course (Origin didn't specify what you get for $999 other than the NVIDIA graphics). Still, that's a decent price point for an NVIDIA-equipped laptop, and five pounds makes it just light enough to function as a portable laptop for videographers or gamers on the go.

One of the chief complaints with last year's model was the fan noise, and with no change in processor, it's hard to say whether that's been addressed with the new model. Comparable options include the 5.2-pound MSI GS62M Stealth Pro, with roughly the same specs and price, or Dell's Inspiron 15 7000 model with a GTX 1050Ti card and the same chip for under $1,000.

There are plenty of other options, and for a big jump in price but equally big performance bump, you can get Razer's 14-inch, $1,899 Blade with the far superior NVIDIA GTX 1060 card. In other words, it's a great time to be in the market for a gaming laptop.