Supernatural indie hit 'Oxenfree' is, well, free with Twitch Prime

For the uninitiated, Oxenfree tells the story of a group of teenagers, putting you in the shoes of a girl named Alex. It's a slow burning game that tasks players with carefully choosing their responses as they encounter different characters, getting to know each of them. Unfortunately for everyone involved, supernatural forces throw your relationships into chaos, sending you and your companions hurtling through time into various unsettling situations.

If you're interested you better hurry though, as Oxenfree is only available on the service until May 15th.