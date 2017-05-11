Supernatural indie hit 'Oxenfree' is, well, free with Twitch Prime

Last year's supernatural indie hit Oxenfree was arguably one of 2016's best games-- and today, Twitch is giving it away for free. Amazon Prime users and Twitch Prime subscribers can claim their copy of the indie hit here, launching it through Twitch's desktop app.
For the uninitiated, Oxenfree tells the story of a group of teenagers, putting you in the shoes of a girl named Alex. It's a slow burning game that tasks players with carefully choosing their responses as they encounter different characters, getting to know each of them. Unfortunately for everyone involved, supernatural forces throw your relationships into chaos, sending you and your companions hurtling through time into various unsettling situations.
If you're interested you better hurry though, as Oxenfree is only available on the service until May 15th.