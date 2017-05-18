Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
save
Save
share

Google Daydream gives you access to more without leaving VR

Change settings, share images and browse the web without taking off your headset.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
1h ago in AV
Comments
198 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Google

After a year, Google's Daydream VR platform is ready for an update. Announced today at Google I/O, the 2.0 release is codenamed Daydream Euphrates and it's designed to elevate the OS into more than just a mobile operating system. Indeed, one of its features seems specifically designed for the standalone VR headsets announced yesterday -- a dashboard overlay that provides access to Android functions while you're still in VR.

Powered by Android O, the new update also emphasizes sharing in a pretty big way. Not only will you be able to screen capture what you're seeing, you'll also be able to "cast" your virtual world onto a Chromecast-equipped TV. And, you'll also be able to watch YouTube videos in VR with other people, in a full virtual environment.

What's more, there'll also be a version of Chrome that works inside of Daydream. This means that you'll be able to browse the web while inside a virtual environment. Google isn't the first to offer a VR browser -- Oculus and Samsung already have their respective versions -- but the beauty of Daydream is that a lot of people already use Chrome on their computers or phones. The Daydream version will import all your bookmarks and personalizations, just like you can with Chrome on other platforms.

The VR browser as well as Daydream Euphrates will be available later this summer.

For all the latest news and updates from Google I/O 2017, follow along here.

Source: Google
In this article: applenews, av, daydream, gear, google, googleio2017, vr, wearables
By Nicole Lee @nicole

Raised in the tropics of Malaysia, Nicole arrived in the United States in search of love, happiness and ubiquitous broadband. That last one is still a dream, but two out of three isn't bad. Her love for words and technology reached a fever pitch in San Francisco, where she learned you could make a living writing about gadgets, video games and the internet. Truly, a dream come true. Other interests include baseball, coffee, cooking and chasing after her precocious little cat.

198 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file