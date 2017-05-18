Google Daydream gives you access to more without leaving VR

Powered by Android O, the new update also emphasizes sharing in a pretty big way. Not only will you be able to screen capture what you're seeing, you'll also be able to "cast" your virtual world onto a Chromecast-equipped TV. And, you'll also be able to watch YouTube videos in VR with other people, in a full virtual environment.

What's more, there'll also be a version of Chrome that works inside of Daydream. This means that you'll be able to browse the web while inside a virtual environment. Google isn't the first to offer a VR browser -- Oculus and Samsung already have their respective versions -- but the beauty of Daydream is that a lot of people already use Chrome on their computers or phones. The Daydream version will import all your bookmarks and personalizations, just like you can with Chrome on other platforms.

The VR browser as well as Daydream Euphrates will be available later this summer.

