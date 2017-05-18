Lenovo debuts back-to-school laptops before school's even out

At the lower end of the spectrum, the company has refreshed its IdeaPad range of 14, 15 and 17-inch laptops. The machines have been designed to deliver good performance with a sleeker, thinner, less cluttered design. There's plenty of customization options available, too many to detail here, but for the most part you're getting a Windows 10 machine that'll run anything up to a Core i7 CPU. Prices for these devices begin a $440 for the 15-inch IdeaPad 320, running all the way to $970 for the 14-inch IdeaPad 720S.

Up a shelf in Lenovo's mythical laptop warehouse is a pair of new Lenovo Flex 5 models, which measure in at 14 and 15-inches, respectively. Both of the Yoga-esque models will ship with Windows 10 and NVIDIA GeForce GT940MX graphics with 2GB of DDR5. Optional extras include a 4K display and active pen support, with pricing for the smaller of the two starting at $720, while the larger will set you back at least $830.

Completing the list is Lenovo's top-of-the-line Legion Y920, a 17-inch VR-ready laptop that's aimed squarely at the gaming market. The desktop replacement ships with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1070 with 8GB of DDR5, 17.3-inch display and a backlit mechanical keyboard. Just be advised that it won't be for the faint of heart or the light of wallet, since the Y920 starts at a fairly solid $2,700. That model, as with the IdeaPads, will be available to buy from June, while the Flex models go on sale at some point this month.