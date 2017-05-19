The feature itself is an extension of the Messenger notification that sits in the top-right corner of the Facebook app. Instead of just alerting users to instant messages, the trial displays a pop-up menu that displays all of the unread notifications across Facebook, Messenger and Instagram, not-so-subtly reminding them to see what they've missed.

"We are conducting a very small test to make it easier for people to discover and connect with the people and things they care about," a Facebook spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. "We're exploring ways to help people switch more easily between their Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram accounts."

For Facebook, the idea is simple: remind people of the things they're missing and they'll spend more time in the apps. That means more engagement and more eyeballs for advertisers. For users, it's another potential case of notification anxiety.