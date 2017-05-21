Show More Results

Image credit: Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters
After Math: Get free

Why can't freedom just cost a dollar? Who still carries nickles?
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Internet
Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters

It's been a rockin' week in the free world. Chelsea Manning is free from prison after being pardoned by President Obama in January, Facebook announced it will stream 20 free MLB games across its social network this season and international business travelers will have a lot less free time on their next transatlantic flights now that the Trump administration's in-cabin laptop ban plan has fizzled. Numbers, because how else would you know that you've only got 9 hours of freedom left in this weekend?

Andrew Tarantola @terrortola

Andrew has lived in San Francisco since 1982 and has been writing clever things about technology since 2011. When not arguing the finer points of portable vaporizers and military defense systems with strangers on the internet, he enjoys tooling around his garden, knitting and binge watching anime.

