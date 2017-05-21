After Math: Get free

It's been a rockin' week in the free world. Chelsea Manning is free from prison after being pardoned by President Obama in January, Facebook announced it will stream 20 free MLB games across its social network this season and international business travelers will have a lot less free time on their next transatlantic flights now that the Trump administration's in-cabin laptop ban plan has fizzled. Numbers, because how else would you know that you've only got 9 hours of freedom left in this weekend?