The thinking, as outlined by Science News, is that such a technique could eventually be used to help sterile women conceive. That's probably a few decades away, but the fact that germline stem cells have been proven to work in this context marks a big step forward. Other projects, too, are seeing similar positive results. It was less than a week ago that news broke about a 3D-printed ovary that carried a mouse pup to term. In addition, researchers at Children's Hospital, Philadelphia, developed an artificial womb that was used to help save the lives of premature infants.