What's on TV: 'House of Cards,' 'Fear the Walking Dead'

This week the NBA and NHL are finally kicking off their final round of games, and it's time for the latest season of House of Cards to try and beat real-life political drama. AMC's The Walking Dead spinoff is back for another round, and HBO is about to air the final episode of The Leftovers. Gamers can look forward to Tekken 7, plus some new DLC for Mafia III, and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- The Shack
- Speed Racer (Complete Series)
- Ghost World (Criterion)
- Tough Guys
- The Hearse
- Before I Fall
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series A New Frontier Episode 5, (PS4, Xbox One)
- Lock's Quest (PS4, Xbox One)
- Perception (PS4, Switch)
- Mafia III: Stones Unturned DLC (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands: Fallen Ghosts DLC (PS4, Xbox One)
- Redout (Switch)
- Tropico 5 Complete Collection (Xbox One, PS4)
- Tekken 7 (PS4, Xbox One - 6/2)
- The Culling (Xbox One - Game Preview)
Monday
- NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: Predators/Penguins, NBC, 8PM
- Gotham, Fox, 8PM
- Lucifer (season finale), Fox, 9PM
- Whose Line is it Anyway? (season premiere), CW, 9PM
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E, 9PM
- The Twins, Freeform, 9PM
- Still Star-Crossed (series premiere), ABC, 10PM
- American Dad, TBS, 10PM
- The Therapist, Viceland, 11PM
- Angie Tribeca, TBS, 10:30PM
Tuesday
- F is for Family (S2), Netflix, 3AM
- House of Cards (S5), Netflix, 3AM
- Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust, Netflix, 3AM
- Casual, Hulu, 3AM
- America's Got Talent (season premiere), NBC, 8PM
- Victorian Slum (season finale), PBS, 8PM
- Downward Dog, ABC, 8PM
- Pretty Little Liars, Freeform, 8PM
- The Manns, TV One, 8PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 8PM
- Animal Kingdom (season premiere), TNT, 9PM
- The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, MTV, 9PM
- Famous in Love, Freeform, 9PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9PM
- iZombie, CW, 9PM
- Prison Break (season finale), Fox, 9PM
- Switched at Birth, Freeform, 9PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
- Imaginary Mary (season finale), ABC, 9:30PM
- Wold of Dance (series premiere), NBC, 10PM
- Cooper's Treasure (season finale), Discovery, 10PM
- Team Ninja Warrior, USA, 10PM
- The Americans (season finale), FX, 10PM
- Truth & Iliza, Freeform, 10PM
Wednesday
- The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3AM
- NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 2: Predators vs. Penguins, NBC Sports Network, 8PM
- Dirty Dancing, ABC, 8PM
- Kingdom (season premiere), DirecTV Audience, 8PM
- Catfish, MTV, 8PM
- The Carmichael Show (season premiere), NBC, 9PM
- Big Star Little Star (series premiere), USA, 9PM
- The F Word with Gordon Ramsey (series premiere), Fox, 9PM
- Are You the One: All Star Challenge, MTV, 9PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9PM
- Major Crimes, TNT, 9PM
- Fargo, FX, 10PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10PM
- The Expanse, Syfy, 10PM
- Nobodies, TV Land, 10PM
Thursday
- Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ (season premiere), Seeso, 3AM
- The Cyanide & Happiness Show, Seeso, 3AM
- NBA Finals Game 1: Warriors vs. Cavaliers, ABC, 9PM
- Beat Shazam Fox, 8PM
- American Ninja Warrior: Celebrity Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8PM
- Love Connection, Fox, 9PM
- The Amazing Race (season finale), CBS, 10PM
- Beerland (season finale), Viceland, 10PM
- Inside the FBI (season finale), USA, 10PM
- Dead Set on Life (season finale), Viceland, 10:30PM
- Impractical Jokers, TruTV, 11PM
Friday
- Flaked (S2), Netflix, 3AM
- Inspector Gadget (S2), Netflix, 3AM
- Long Strange Trip (S1), Amazon Prime, 3AM
- Lucid Dream, Netflix, 3AM
- The Originals, CW, 8PM
- First Dates (season finale), NBC, 8PM
- Vice, HBO, 8PM
- Andrew Santino: Home Field Advantage, Showtime, 9PM
- Motherboard, Viceland, 9PM
- Reign, CW, 9PM
- The 76th Annual Peabody Awards, Showtime, 9PM
- Earthworks (series premiere), Viceland, 11PM
Saturday
- Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine, Hulu, 3AM
- NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 3: Penguins vs. Predators, NBC Sports Network, 8PM
- In an Instant (season premiere), ABC, 9PM
- Doctor Who, BBC America, 9PM
- The Son, AMC, 9PM
- Class (season finale), BBC America, 10PM
Sunday
- NBA Finals Game 2: Warriors vs. Cavaliers, ABC, 8PM
- American Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8PM
- Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN, 7:30PM
- NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS, 8PM
- White Princess (season finale), Starz, 8PM
- Fear the Walking Dead (season premiere), AMC, 9PM
- American Gods, Starz, 9PM
- The Leftovers (series finale), HBO, 9PM
- Twin Peaks, Showtime, 9PM
- Comedy Central's Colossal Clusterfest, 10P<
- Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 10PM
- Unsung, TV One, 10PM
- Silicon Valley, HBO, 10:15PM
- United Shades of America, CNN, 10PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:15PM