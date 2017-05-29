What's on TV: 'House of Cards,' 'Fear the Walking Dead'

This week the NBA and NHL are finally kicking off their final round of games, and it's time for the latest season of House of Cards to try and beat real-life political drama. AMC's The Walking Dead spinoff is back for another round, and HBO is about to air the final episode of The Leftovers. Gamers can look forward to Tekken 7, plus some new DLC for Mafia III, and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).