The colorful Strix Fusion headset can blink in sync with others

Of course, getting there will require a little work. You'll need to use a mobile app to define your color scheme of choice, as well as to pass that configuration on to headsets owned by fellow players. Now, do you need a headset that A) has lights and B) can make those lights thrum in sync with your brethren's headset? Maybe, maybe not. If nothing else, the Strix Fusion should sound pretty good mid-game: you'll find a set of ASUS Essence drivers in each earcup, along with support for virtual 7.1 surround sound. The headset also has air-tight chambers for crisper, clearer sound -- ASUS claims this is exclusive to the Strix Fusion.

But anyway, back to those lights. They're actually part of a larger push ASUS is undertaking to help people craft the perfect game rooms. Case in point, the company is working on giving gamers the ability to craft lighting schemes for connected LED strips, just to build the right ambiance for marathon Civ VI sessions. The only downside? You'll have to wait until Q3 of this year before you can more thoroughly bling out your game room.

