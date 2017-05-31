In a blog post announcement, the Oculus team notes that all you need to stream from your Gear VR headset to your TV in real-time is the latest versions of Android and the Oculus mobile app, plus a compatible TV or streaming box. Users only need to hit the Cast button to select a nearby screen and pop on the headset. While spectators obviously won't get the 3D stereoscopic effect, they will get a look at everything that's going on inside the headset. That should greatly simplify things the next time you feel like throwing a VR gaming party, showing off the hardware to your grandparents or just bringing your friends along to the next VR heavy metal concert.