Save cities from massive ogres in 'Extinction'

Set to release in early 2018, Exctinction will challenge you to fight massive brutes that can crush city walls as well as their flying minions. Strategy and quick reflexes will keep you alive while the hordes of attackers come at you from all sides, including the air. The trailer above shows all of the bloody mayhem you'd expect, plus the requisite lone hero player character — the last of an ancient order who must take on an endless stream of gigantic ogres with just his sword.

The team promises a deep story campaign, various side missions to earn upgrades in, skill-based combat with skill trees to let you play how you want, a fully-destructible environment, a ton of battle scenarios and an "extinction mode" where you just hack and slash your way through wave after wave of giant ogres and their minions.

There will be details yet to come at this summer's E3, before the eventual release by publisher Maximum Games on PS4, Xbox One and PC. "Extinction is absolutely relentless," said Kraig Kujawa, Game Director at Iron Galaxy, in a statement. "We're really happy with the fast, fluid feel of the game and we're looking forward to showing it behind closed doors at E3."