Apple unveils HomePod, its Siri smart speaker

The HomePod's small, vase-like case houses a four-inch woofer and seven tweeters. It's powered by Apple's A8 processor, just like the iPhone. HomePod features "real-time acoustic modeling," which allows it to tweak music to suit its environment. Apple is also targeting Sonos as a competitor, which is a sign that the HomePod's audio quality will be better than what we've seen from Amazon and Google.

Of course, you can use the HomePod to access Siri with voice commands. But on this device, Siri is more than just a virtual assistant -- it's a "musicologist" that will help you find new tunes on Apple Music. You can also tell Siri you like a certain song, and it'll remember your tastes. What's most unique is that you'll be able to ask Siri specific questions like, "Who's the guitarist on this song?"

HomePod is coming in December for $349, which is significantly more than the Amazon Echo, Google Home and Sonos's $300 Play:3. It'll be available in white and Apple's usual space grey. We're hoping to get some hands on time with it soon, so keep an eye out.

