Apple brings more pro-level power to its iMac lineup

A refreshed line of iMacs -- and the possible introduction of an "iMac Pro" -- were some of the most-teased announcements prior to WWDC. Earlier this year, Phil Schiller, Apple's SVP of Worldwide Marketing, promised that the company would produce iMacs specifically for the professional customer.
The new iMacs are faster, with better displays, in the same enclosure. At WWDC, Apple's VP of Engineering introduced displays that are 500 nits, with 1 billion colors. That's 43 percent brighter than the previous generation. Discrete graphics are now standard on the 4K 21.5-inch. The line is also going to use Intel's Kaby Lake processors and are bumping up to 32GB of RAM on the 21.5-inch and up to 64GB on the 27-inch.