Apple's watchOS improvements focus on fitness and Siri

Apple definitely isn't slowing down with watchOS updates now that the Apple Watch is relatively established. It's introducing watchOS 4, a big update that overhauls both the look and several key features -- including the watch face itself. To start, there's a new Siri-powered watch face that automatically displays updates based on context. You'll get traffic alerts if you're about to head out to work, for example. There are also Kaleidoscope and Toy Story faces if you're feeling particularly trippy or youthful.
Fitness also gets a big push this time around. The Activity app introduces monthly challenges, while the Workout app has a simpler Quick Start feature and automatic sets for pool swims. And if you're a fan of high-intensity interval workouts, you'll get custom heart rate algorithms. Use connected gym equipment? There's now two-way data transfers to make sure your info is consistent between devices.
