Live from Apple's WWDC 2017 keynote!

Let's not play coy: When Apple puts on its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, we can always count on a few sure things. Why even bother asking if we're going to see new features for iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS? Of course we are! This is a convention of software programmers, is it not? The annual $64,000 question is always: Will we see some hardware too? It seems this year we might. The rumor mill points to updated MacBook Pros, an Echo-like Siri speaker and a 10.5-inch iPad Pro.\n\nWho knows? We wouldn't even be surprised if Apple used the occasion to give a first look at its redesigned Mac Pro, currently slated for a 2018 release. After all, it was at WWDC four ago that we first saw the current model, in all its trash can glory. So, what's in store? Only one way to find out: Bookmark this page, and tune in for our liveblog of Apple's keynote presentation, beginning Monday, June 5th at 10AM Pacific \/ 1PM Eastern. Get all the latest news from WWDC 2017 here!