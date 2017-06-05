Instagram CEO downplays criticism that it copied Snapchat

If you've gotten Instagram and Snapchat confused recently, you'd be forgiven: Even Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom acknowledges that there are similarities between the two services. Instagram might have taken inspiration from Snapchat, but Systrom claims that there was no copying involved.

"It would be crazy if we saw something that worked with consumers that was in our domain and we didn't decide to compete on it," Systrom told Recode. But the competition goes both ways, as he points out: Snapchat didn't originally have filters. "They adopted filters because Instagram had filters and a lot of others were trying to adopt filters as well. And you could have said the same thing at the time, 'We're copying each other,' but I don't know, that's just the way Silicon Valley works."