The iPad looks like the future of the MacBook with iOS 11

Apple hasn't been shy about where the iPad is headed. With the traditional tablet market on the decline, the company started repositioning its slate as more of a laptop replacement with the iPad Pro a few years ago. The emphasis on a keyboard accessory and stylus, Apple's Pencil, evoked Microsoft's Surface strategy, but it also seemed inevitable. The iPad is getting more powerful every year, and it already does most of the things a typical consumer would want out of a laptop.
Now with iOS 11, the iPad looks even more like something that could eventually replace Apple's MacBooks. Or, at the very least, it hints at a world where the two devices converge.