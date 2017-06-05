The iPad looks like the future of the MacBook with iOS 11

The biggest change this time around? The iconic dock from MacOS has now made its way to iOS. You access it by swiping up from the bottom of the iPad's screen, allowing you to quickly switch between running apps. You can also drag an app up from the dock to be used side-by-side with whatever you're running. It's not exactly a surprising approach to the task switching dilemma on tablets, but it's a useful one nonetheless.

Apple is also finally relenting and giving us full access to our documents on iOS with the creatively named Files app. It works a lot like the Finder on MacOS, letting you view everything on your device at a glance. As you'd expect, you can drag and drop files into other apps easily. The Files app also ties into cloud storage solutions like Dropbox, Google Drive and Box.

For years, Apple has touted the lack of a file system on iOS as a benefit for consumers. But while that might have been true when it was just a simple mobile OS, it's harder to make that case when you're pushing iOS as a platform meant to replace traditional laptops. Similarly, Apple couldn't shy away from the fact that the mere act of multi-tasking on iOS was a pain, so it had bring over the dock to appease consumers.