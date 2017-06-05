'Monument Valley 2' is now available on iOS

Monument Valley is one of the greatest mobile games ever released, a brilliant puzzle jaunt through an MC Escher landscape punctuated with lovely chimes and audio accents. Nobody expected a sequel to come around any time soon, so Apple nonchalantly announcing the game at WWDC today is a delightful surprise. Monument Valley 2 is officially live on the App Store for $5.
Per the game's description, the sequel seems to follow a mother looking out for her child as they explore the titular valley. Get the game today so you can be in the know when you see it pop up in House of Cards next season.
