Apple Music's 'Planet of the Apps' reality show debuts tonight

One extra treat from Apple's developer event is apparently the debut of its new original TV show. Launching tonight at midnight ET on Apple Music, Planet of the Apps will follow developers as they first present ideas to a celebrity panel of advisors, then develop the idea and prepare a pitch for investors from Lightspeed Venture Partners. The Shark Tank/The Voice-style celebrity panel will consist of Gary Vaynerchuck, Will.i.am, Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow. The series full 10 episode run will be exclusive to Apple Music, but Reuters reports that the first episode will be available for free via iTunes and the show's website.