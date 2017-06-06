Here's our first look at Windows' new adaptive interface

Microsoft has been steadily working on bringing the full Windows experience to devices of all types over the past few years, including PCs, phones and even the Xbox One. But there are still a few differences with how Windows runs across them. That's why the company is developing CShell, a new version of the Windows Shell that can adapt to screen sizes of all types, as well as unify the overall experience. It'll likely play a large role in Microsoft's Fluent design strategy, which is broadly focused on scaling Windows to more devices. Now, we've got our first look at what CShell actually looks like on a Windows Phone, Windows Central reports.