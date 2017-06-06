Mophie's cases add wireless charging to iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8

Mophie's cases provide a quick way to add wireless charging capabilities to iPhones and Samsung Galaxy S devices, and now they're available for the models' latest iterations. The accessories maker has released charge force cases for the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. These leather-wrapped cases are compatible not only with any Mophie wireless charger, but also with Qi and other wireless charging systems. Just put one on your phone if you don't feel like messing with wires, though note that it still leaves access to your device's charging port.
Mophie has also released a mini charge force powerstation, which is essentially a wireless power bank. It's a 3,000 mAh battery unit that sticks to a charge force case using magnets, so you can replenish your phone's battery anywhere. Since it's slim and wireless, it doesn't add much bulk to your phone -- you can still slip the whole thing into your pocket or a small purse.
The iPhone 7 cases are now available in black, tan, brown, blue and (PRODUCT)RED, but you can unfortunately only get black if you have a Galaxy S8 or an S8 Plus. You can get any of the cases and the powerstation mini from Mophie's website.