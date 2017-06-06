Mophie's cases add wireless charging to iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8

Mophie has also released a mini charge force powerstation, which is essentially a wireless power bank. It's a 3,000 mAh battery unit that sticks to a charge force case using magnets, so you can replenish your phone's battery anywhere. Since it's slim and wireless, it doesn't add much bulk to your phone -- you can still slip the whole thing into your pocket or a small purse.

The iPhone 7 cases are now available in black, tan, brown, blue and (PRODUCT)RED, but you can unfortunately only get black if you have a Galaxy S8 or an S8 Plus. You can get any of the cases and the powerstation mini from Mophie's website.