Xbox exec reveals Scorpio has 9GB of RAM available for games

We'll keep tuning Scorpio to empower creators to share the best versions of their games. Unlocked extra GB of RAM for them, now 9GB of GDDR5 — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) June 8, 2017

Sometimes system optimizations can free up resources, as we saw with the PS3, or disabling features, as we've seen with the Xbox One using Kinect or Snap picture-in-picture. Early demos of the Project Scorpio hardware have shown its ability to handle 4K, 60fps gaming, but every bit of extra RAM doesn't hurt, as Ybarra explained that even when games don't use the extra RAM directly (read: unoptimized existing Xbox One games), it will be available for caching to speed things up. The only thing that hasn't expanded, however, is the space on your DVR, which you may need since Xbox boss Phil Spencer says the company's Sunday afternoon press conference is likely to stretch beyond the scheduled 90 minutes.

Games that don't use the full 9GB, the rest of the RAM will be used as a cache (making things load way faster, etc.). All games = better. https://t.co/yZTGOvBJRx — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) June 8, 2017

