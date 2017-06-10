Amazon star Richard Hammond involved in electric car crash

It's not clear how the incident will affect the Prime Video show (we've asked for details). However, it's safe to say that any delays are far less important than Hammond's well-being. Fellow host Jeremy Clarkson notes that it was the "biggest crash I've ever seen," but adds that Hammond is "mostly OK."

For fans, the crash is going to trigger unpleasant flashbacks to Hammond's frightening crash during a Top Gear shoot in 2006. He suffered serious brain injuries after his Vampire drag racer blew a tire at high speed, flying off the track. While he eventually recovered, there's no question that the event was life-changing for the TV star. This is a mild wreck by comparison, but it underscores the dangers involved in pushing cars to their limits in the name of entertainment -- even something as relatively safe as an electric car.

Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash, but very fortunately suffered no serious injury. pic.twitter.com/4Oib32IJvj — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) June 10, 2017



