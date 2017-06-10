Google reveals when it'll stop supporting Pixel and Nexus phones

Based on the info Google listed on its support page, it's staying true to its word. The Pixel and the Pixel XL, which were released in 2016, will get the latest Android updates until October 2018. They'll get security updates until October 2019, the same month Google will stop providing customer service for them.

Mountain View will also stop supporting the Huawei-made Nexus 6P and the LG-made 5X in September 2018, a year after they stop getting new OS updates. If you still own a Nexus 6 or a 9, you'll only get security updates until October this year -- after that, you can't call or chat with Google anymore in case you encounter issues with your device.