'Ni No Kuni II' arrives on November 10th

Ahead of Sony's highly anticipated E3 address on Monday, Bandai Namco confirmed that its sequel to 2013's Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch will arrive on November 10, 2017. The story follows young King Evan as he attempts to rebuild the kingdom of Ding Dong Dell after an attempted coup.
Level-5 productions is behind the game's development and collaborated with former Studio Ghibli artist Yoshiyuki Momose. In addition to the PS4, "Ni No Kuni II" will make its debut on PC as well.
