'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' gets the polish it sorely needs

The highlight is arguably the upgrade to movement. You'll climb fences, vault over low walls, jump out of windows and even roll over a car like it's a buddy cop movie. If you've ever tried to escape a house after someone tosses a grenade inside, you'll know how important these additions could be. Also, there will finally be more than one map to play, with two more enroute (a desert map in Peru and another in the Adriatic). That's not as bad as it sounds when the current play area is huge, but it should add some much-needed variety.

Other improvements? There will be a deeper weather system with clouds, fog and sunsets, and a bullpup assault rifle (the OTS Groza, shown above) that should spice up your gun battles if you find it in a supply drop. There are also plans to implement 3D replays that let you see just how you won chicken dinner in a given round. Greene hasn't committed to firm release dates for any of these features, but it's not surprising. He stresses that stability is the primary focus right now -- anything else is just gravy.

