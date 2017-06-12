Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Supermassive Games
save
Save
share

'The Inpatient' takes you into a mental asylum on PlayStation VR

It's yet another upcoming title from the "Until Dawn" creators.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
45m ago in AV
Comments
123 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Supermassive Games

It seems that Supermassive Games, the developers behind Until Dawn, has been busy lately. Not only are they delivering another social game with Hidden Agenda, they're also working on a PlayStation VR title, The Inpatient. We still don't know much about it, but judging from the E3 teaser, it places you inside a mental asylum where things are slightly... off. The game looks aesthetically similar to Until Dawn, but I hope it'll be deeper than the PS VR spinoff of that title. If anything, it looks like a wonderfully creepy environment to explore within the confines of a VR headset.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!

In this article: applenews, av, E32017, entertainment, gaming, sony
By Devindra Hardawar @devindra
Devindra has been obsessed with technology for as long as he can remember -- starting with the first time he ever glimpsed an NES. He spent several years fixing other people's computers before he started down the treacherous path of writing about technology. Mission accomplished?
123 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file