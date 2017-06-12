The next 'God of War' comes to PS4 in early 2018

Kratos' next adventure might miss the holiday season, but at least we know that it's going to have a deep, character driven story. This year's preview showed us more of the warrior's troubled relationship with his son -- a boy he seems to have only recently taken custody of. We hear that his son thinks that Kratos thinks he's weak and cursed, and we hear his father tell him that he needs to learn to be strong and dispassionate. At the same time, however, we see him protect his son, who speaks fondly of his mother and reminds Kratos that "not everybody is bad."

It's a more active role for Kratos' son then we saw in last year's trailer. The young boy seems more confident, more defiant and more of a conscience for his father. Even so, his encouragement to trust others more doesn't seem to have much of an effect on the old warrior -- Kratos is as violent as ever, handily bisecting enemies, gouging eyes and otherwise completely dominating his opponents with a glowing, magical axe.

The game's father / son adventure looks good, but details are still bare. We know the two are exploring new lands, ones ruled by new gods for Kratos to presumably face down. Still, 2018 is a long way off -- there's plenty of time to speculate. Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think in the comments below.

